Have you ever wanted a complete Linux terminal environment on your Android phone? Not just a terminal emulator with basic commands, but a comprehensive Linux command-line environment with all the utilities and packages you’ve grown accustomed to? If so, then Termux is the answer.

Termux is a powerful terminal emulation software, which is similar to the popular Terminal Emulator app, but it also includes an extensive Linux Package Collection. Termux’s package management system is much like Debians Advanced Package Tool (APT) in that you can search, install, and uninstall with the command apt. Termux installs just a few basic packages out of the box, to reduce APK size on the Play Store, but allows you to install any extra packages that you desire. While there are several alternatives to Termux on the Google Play Store, none of them offer nearly as many packages as Termux.

Termux packages are built using Ubuntu 16.10, so this means that developers can compile any existing software from their machine and then add it to the package manager for anyone to download. It is a very simple and elegant solution to what otherwise could be a complex and difficult problem. One amazing side affect of this is that once the software is compiled, you have full fledged versions of the software rather than half-baked, ported versions of desktop Linux packages.

Source: https://www.xda-developers.com/termux-the-ultimate-linux-terminal-emulator-for-android-xda-spotlight/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht