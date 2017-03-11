CUJO Is A Smart Firewall That Stops People From Hacking Your Internet Devices

Already built into the later version of the operating system, people aren’t much sincere about installing a separate software for that purpose. A much-needed strategic shift in the security industry is shown by an LA-based company last year. It’s their malware fighting hardware CUJO smart firewall which looks like the Google Home speaker.

They say that the antivirus software can only protect the device on which it’s installed. But the number of internet-connected devices around us has increased and so has the possibility of security breaches. Their CUJO Smart Firewall safety device can kick out malicious data packets before they try to enter your home network.

CUJO is a network firewall with a brain. It connects directly to your router using an RJ45 connector. It monitors all the incoming and outgoing data packets on your network. If it finds something fishy, it sends the details to its creator’s cloud servers for further analysis.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/cujo-smart-firewall/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht