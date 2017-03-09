Arch Linux-based Manjaro 17.0 ‘Gellivara’ now available with choice of KDE or Xfce desktops

Arch is a very cool Linux distribution, but it isn’t for the faint of heart. Once it is installed and running, it can be very rewarding. Unfortunately, it is the installation that can be a pain point. Yeah, installing Arch from scratch can be a good learning experience, but some folks just want to use an operating system as a tool — not to get an education.

Luckily, some distributions offer a friendlier installer with an Arch base — the best of both worlds. One such popular Linux distro that uses Arch as a base is the wonderful Manjaro. Today, the operating system reaches version 17.0. Code-named “Gellivara,” it features a refreshed settings manager, offering a more attractive design. Users can choose between two desktop environments — Xfce and KDE.

Which environment you select is more of a personal preference, but I would probably recommend Xfce here. It is the distribution’s featured DE, so it will likely get more attention and TLC. Not to mention, Xfce is more lightweight and simpler.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/03/07/manjaro-arch-linux-17-gellivara-kde-xfce/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht