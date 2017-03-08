This budget Android phone comes with a free mobile plan in Europe

FreedomPop is a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO. It uses other carriers’ networks and offers free (but limited) mobile plans, making its money by charging for extra calls, texts, and data. It’s also just unveiled its first ever own-branded Android phone — the FreedomPop V7.

The V7 is only available in the UK and Spain at the moment, but could launch in the US and other markets in the future. It’s not much of a device spec-wise, but it’s hard to argue with a sales pitch of “buy this phone and get a free mobile plan for life.” If, that is, you don’t go over FreedomPop’s extremely limited restrictions: 200 megabytes of data, 200 texts, and 200 minutes of phone calls a month.

The V7 itself also isn’t much to write home about. It’s got a 5-inch 720p screen, 1GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and 8GB internal memory. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and supports dual SIMs. It’s also not locked to FreedomPop’s service, which means you could feasibly buy one, use FreedomPop’s service for free and then switch to another provider. That could be handy in Spain, where FreedomPop’s SIMs use WhatsApp data for free.

Source: http://www.theverge.com/2017/3/7/14841604/freedompop-free-mobile-plan-android-smartphone-v7

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht