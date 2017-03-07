A company called Litebook has released a new Linux laptop that is priced to compete with Chromebooks — if not as cheap as the $89 Pinebook. That’s because the Pinebook is bare-boned when it comes to specs, using an ARM CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of built-in storage. The Litebook, on the other hand, uses an Intel Celeron processor (the N3150), twice as much memory, and a 512GB hard drive. (An extra $20 gets you a 32GB SSD in addition to the hard drive to help speed up boot-ups.) It also includes a 14.1-inch display with 1,920×1,080 full HD resolution. It’s similarly priced to the assembly-required Teres laptop, though it appears to be much better equipped.

The Litebook ships with the Elementary OS flavor of Linux, though you can install an alternate that uses the Linux kernel 4.8. It also comes with WPS Office pre-installed. It comes in a choice of colors (black, red, or white) and provides a $20 discount if you want to order it without a drive installed.

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/litebook-launches-249-linux-laptop/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht