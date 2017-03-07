Dell doubles down on high-end Ubuntu Linux laptops

CEO and founder of Dell, Michael Dell, has long been a Linux supporter. By 2007, under his guidance, Dell became the first major OEM to offer a laptop with pre-installed Linux. His Linux of choice? Ubuntu Linux. Ten years later, Dell is still selling Ubuntu Linux-powered laptops.

The best known of these is the Dell XPS 13 developer edition, but it’s not the only Linux laptop Dell offers.

It took longer than expected for Dell to get this new set of five Ubuntu-powered Precision mobile workstations out the door. The Precision 5520 and 3520 are now available. To see their Ubuntu option, go to each laptop’s page and click on customize and buy.

The 3520, the entry-level workstation, starts with an Intel Core 2.5GHz i5-7300HQ Quad Core processor with Intel HD Graphics 630. From there, you can upgrade it all the way to an Intel Core Xeon 3 GHz E3-1505M v6 processor with Nvidia Quadro M62 graphics.

This model’s price is currently $897.50. That’s $101.50 less than the same machine with Windows 10 Pro. Yes, that’s right. At long, long last, you can get a Linux laptop from a mainline vendor without paying the “Windows tax”.

The 5520 is Dell’s lightest 15″ mobile workstation. Its default configuration starts with an Intel Core 2.8GHz i5-7440HQ Quad Core processor with Intel HD Graphics 630. You can upgrade the graphics with Nvidia’s new Quadro M1200 graphics and 4GBs of video RAM.

The price starts at $1,297.50. Again, this is just over $100 cheaper than the same model with Windows 10 Pro.

