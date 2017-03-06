Google launches stable version of Android Studio 2.3

Google has been quite busy knuckling down to improve Android Studio over the past few months. The company launched the first beta of Android Studio 2.3 back in December, shortly after the massive release of Android Studio 2.2.

Developers have been testing the beta over the past couple of months, so it may not come as a surprise that Google has decided the software is stable enough to be released publicly. The new update builds upon the features many have already been testing in the beta.

Android Studio 2.3 is not the crème de la crème filled with a trove of juicy new features as Android Studio 2.2 was. The focus of 2.3 is on the quality of features that were previously introduced. For example, Google has significantly tweaked the Instant Run feature to make it much more reliable. Pressing the Run button will now force an application restart so that the changes in your code are reflected in the application preview window.

You can download Android Studio 2.3 for Windows, Mac, and Linux directly from Google’s Android Studio.

