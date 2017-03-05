PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Released

PCLinuxOS is a popular and easy-to-use Linux distribution that’s distributed as a LiveCD. It has a simple and step-by-step installation process that can be completed by any new Linux user. Founded by Texstar in 2003, this distribution was first derived from Mandrake Linux, which is now called Mandriva Linux.

The default desktop environment of this rolling release distro is KDE. It also ships in other desktops like MATE, LXDE, LXQt, and Xfce. Just yesterday, the developers of PCLinuxOS announced the release of the new ISO images for KDE Edition.

The latest ISO snapshot, i.e., PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition, comes loaded with all the security and software updates that were recently released.

Apart from the regular package updates, PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition comes with KDE Plasma 5.8.6 LTS desktop environment. The other updated KDE components are Frameworks 5.31.0 and Applications 16.12.2. Thus, the users can now enjoy the new features available in KDE desktop.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/pclinuxos-2017-03-kde-features-pictures-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht