Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5 for Linux Now Available

Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve, its professional editing and color correction software, is now available on Red Hat and CentOS Linux. This allows customers with Red Hat or CentoOS 6.8 or 7.2 systems to download and use the free version of DaVinci Resolve or the full DaVinci Resolve Studio. Adding Linux support gives customers more choice in hardware, allowing them to build extremely high performance, low cost workstations for editing and color correction.

Previously, DaVinci Resolve Studio was only available on a special build of Linux for customers using the high end DaVinci Resolve Advanced control panel for professional colorists.

Like the existing Mac and Windows version, the new Linux version of DaVinci Resolve is available as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website. The full DaVinci Resolve Studio is available for $995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. Existing DaVinci Resolve Studio customers can easily move their dongle between Mac, Windows and Linux systems as they upgrade their hardware.

Source: https://www.shootonline.com/spw/blackmagic-design-announces-davinci-resolve-125-linux-now-available

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht