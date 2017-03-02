Ubuntu Linux-maker Canonical wins award for convergence efforts

In computing, convergence — having a single device to serve many roles — is a popular idea. Using the power of a smartphone to serve as a desktop, for instance, is a great way to save money and reduce waste. Unfortunately, there really have not been any successful convergence devices in practice. Microsoft famously tried with Windows 10 Mobile, but consumers didn’t seem to care about Continuum.

Luckily, Canonical seems fairly unfazed, as the company continues to see Ubuntu as an operating system that can run on phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and more. Like Windows 10 Mobile, Ubuntu phones have failed to pique the interest of consumers, but Linux-based solutions are arguably more appropriate for convergence thanks to the kernel’s ability to work well on ARM. To highlight the success of Ubuntu in this regard, Canonical has been given an award at Mobile World Congress 2017.

Will Canonical see great success with Ubuntu and convergence? It is hard to tell. With that said, its Unity desktop environment is probably the smartest design for promoting the concept. While some vocal desktop users have been unhappy with Unity, the upcoming version 8 should finally show the world that Canonical’s vision was not fruitless. Its contributions to convergence ideology is absolutely worthy of an award.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/02/28/canonical-ubuntu-linux-canonical-award-convergence/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht