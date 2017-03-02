Alexa: The Next Android

Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service (AVS) is only at the beginning of its potential. People better wake up to the fact that it has a hot combination of third-party developer support, open architecture, and winning consumer device.

The announcements and upgrades for AVS are numerous. Amazon announced AVS has over 10,000 new “skills” to order products and services and control devices, and they were all mostly created by third-party developers through the use of the Alexa Skills Kit APIs. Support for Alexa has been embedded into Qualcomm’s latest Bluetooth chips, enabling users to tap into AVS through third-party headphones, speakers, and fitness trackers.

Already Alexa is an ecosystem of over 11 million (and growing!) Echo devices sold, plus numerous third-parties adding in AVS support into their gadgets and frobs. Apple, Google, and Microsoft better figure out a way to compete, and fast.

Regardless, this is still early days. Samsung has next-generation voice assistant technology in its portfolio, so you can bet it is working on getting devices built and out to the market once it has enough infrastructure built out to support a large number of devices. But every month of deal is another month of Alexa advances.

Source: http://www.techzone360.com/topics/techzone/articles/2017/02/28/429980-alexa-next-android.htm

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht