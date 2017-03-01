Based on the recently released Linux 4.10 kernel, the GNU Linux-libre 4.10 kernel is here for users who want 100% freedom when using a GNU/Linux operating system. As such, it ships without any proprietary code by deblobbing various drivers which introduced new blob requirements, especially the GPU ones.

Besides the usual deblobbing changes implemented in the GNU Linux-libre 4.10 kernel, the developers also inform OS integrators who want to ship this 100% free kernel version on their GNU/Linux distros that the README and other text files have been moved into the Documentation subtree, which is very important for building.

Other than that, GNU Linux-libre 4.10 adds a pattern that catches iwlwifi blob name prefixes, along with various other under-the-hood improvements. Of course, it also inherits all the new features of the upstream Linux 4.10 kernel, including the virtual GPU support and better writeback management.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/gnu-linux-libre-4-10-kernel-officially-released-for-users-who-want-100-freedom-513380.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht