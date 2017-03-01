Black Lab Linux Weekly 252 is a 64-bit snapshot ISO image of the GNU/Linux distro, bringing some of the latest components from the upUbuntu repositories. Specifically, this first release ships with the Linux 4.8 kernel from Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), as well as the Xfce 4.12 desktop environment and Chromium 56 web browser.

It also includes various open-source components, such as the Gnumeric spreadsheet viewer and editor, AbiWord word processor, Audacious audio player, GNOME MPlayer video player, Nitroshare file transfer utility, Synergy mouse and keyboard sharing tool, as well as the build-essentials package for those who want to compile software.

Not recommended for the faint of heart

According to Black Lab Software, the Black Lab Linux Weekly releases are not recommended for the faint of heart because they are not considered stable builds like the recently released Black Lab Linux 8.1. These are designed for bleeding-edge users who want to try the latest software versions.

Keep in mind that some known issues remain in this first Black Lab Linux Weekly release, such as the fact that Wireless and Bluetooth may drop unexpectedly, Oracle Ksplice crashes constantly, and the installer crashes when the operating system is installed on an HFS volume.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/black-lab-linux-gets-first-weekly-isos-adds-linux-kernel-4-8-from-ubuntu-16-10-513331.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht