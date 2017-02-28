Zorin OS 12.1 Ubuntu-based Linux distro is here for Microsoft Windows 10 switchers

While Windows 10 is a great operating system, it isn’t perfect for everyone. In fact, Microsoft’s offering is viewed by some to be bloated and complicated. Depending on your needs, yeah, I suppose I understand that. After all, if you live in the web browser, and don’t need Windows programs, a Linux-based desktop OS could be a better choice, as it might perform better on lesser hardware. Not to mention, there are far fewer malware threats on Linux than on Windows.

If you have been thinking of switching to Linux, there are a lot of choices nowadays, but there is one such operating system designed for that purpose. Zorin OS aims to be familiar to Windows users, while its Ubuntu base makes it easy to manage and install packages. Today, Zorin OS reaches version 12.1. While it is not a massive update by any means, existing users should definitely upgrade. If you have never tried Zorin OS before, now is as good a time as any.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/02/27/zorin-os-12-1-ubuntu-linux-microsoft-windows/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht