Manjaro ARM Linux Distro Is Shutting Down, Lack Of Contributors Is The Reason

Open source projects are mostly contributor-driven. The lack of supporting people has led to the discontinuation (almost) of popular open source software like Open Office. According to an announcement made on Saturday, Manjaro ARM is also facing a similar dilemma, the unavailability of enough contributors has compelled the development team to shut down the project.

Manjaro ARM is an Arch Linux-based distribution for ARM-powered embedded devices and single-board computers like Raspberry Pi. The Manjaro-arm team has already halted further development, package building and the plans to push any new releases. The shutdown schedule includes the closure of the wiki page, bug tracker, and package adding to the software repo which will close on May 1.

Manjaro ARM’s forum and official website will continue to run for about a month and go offline on June 1, 2017. The shutdown of the relay chat is yet to be disclosed. The team would assist anyone wanting to talk the Manjaro ARM project forward.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/manjaro-arm-linux-shut-down/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht