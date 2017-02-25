As expected, Canonical will be present once again at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) event this year, where the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system will showcase its latest innovations.

MWC 2017 is taking place first thing next week, between February 27 and March 2, and we’ve been informed earlier by Canonical that they are currently finalizing arrangements for their presence at the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, at stand 3k31 in Hall P3.

This year, Canonical will be showcasing their latest Ubuntu-related developments, including the Ubuntu mobile OS (Ubuntu Touch) on the Fairphone 2 modular smartphone, as well as live demonstrations of the latest digital signage solutions, home automation kits, base stations, and for the first time, augmented reality helmets.

Yes, you’re reading it right, an Ubuntu-powered augmented reality helmet developed by DAQRI, a leading enterprise augmented reality company will be on display at the Ubuntu’s booth at MWC 2017. The helmet is called DAQRI Smart Helmet, it uses an Ubuntu AR (Augmented Reality) application and can be employed in industrial settings.

Besides the DAQRI Smart Helmet, visitors will also be able to see and interact with a couple of five-foot-two interactive androids powered by the Ubuntu Core operating system, called REEM and REEM-C.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-powered-robots-and-augmented-reality-helmets-to-be-showcased-at-mwc-2017-513212.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht