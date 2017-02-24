The developers of the Ubuntu-based Runtu operating system have announced the release of a 64-bit version of the distribution with the lightweight and customizable Xfce desktop environment.

Being based on the recently released Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, Runtu 16.04.2 Xfce Edition inherits all of its goodies, including the Linux 4.8 kernel that was ported from the more recent Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) release, as well as a newer graphics stack powered by X.Org Server 1.18.4, and the latest software versions.

The default desktop environment used for Runtu 16.04.2 Xfce Edition is, as expected, Xfce 4.12, which offers users a traditional layout with a single panel located at the bottom of the screen instead of on top like many other Xfce-based GNU/Linux distribution offers to their users.

Runtu 16.04.2 Xfce Edition ships with the LightDM login manager, the XFWM window manager, and uses the Thunar 1.6.10 as default file manager. Moreover, NetworkManager is used for all of your network connections, and it looks like PulseAudio is pre-installed and enabled as default sound system.

Xfce’s xfce4-power-manager is also included to make sure that your laptop’s battery life is prolonged for as long as possible, and various popular application are pre-installed in the Runtu 16.04.2 Xfce Edition Live ISO image, among which we can mention the LibreOffice office suite and Mozilla Firefox web browser.

Transmission BitTorrent client, uGet download manager, and Sylpheed email client are also installed by default in Runtu 16.04.2 Xfce Edition, which promises to provide users with out-of-the-box printing support, as well as the most powerful tools needed for playing audio and video files.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/runtu-16-04-2-xfce-edition-distro-is-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-2-lts-and-xfce-4-12-513253.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht