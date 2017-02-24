GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton is back with a new release, and this time he managed to publish a new build of his RaspEX Linux project for Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers.

RaspEX Build 170221 is is based on the software repositories of the Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) and Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 “Jessie” operating systems, as well as Linaro open source software for ARM SoCs. It uses the lightweight and fast LXDE desktop environment by default, along with the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel.

The Linux kernel version included in RaspEX Build 170221 is kernel 4.4.49-exton-v7+, which Arne Exton injected with various extra patches for better hardware support. The new release also adds the Wicd network manager and replaces Chromium with the Mozilla Firefox web browser because it offers uses better YouTube support.

Just like in the previous versions of the project, the new RaspEX build is shipping with Samba and VNC4Server pre-installed, which will allow you to connect to your Windows computer in your home network, as well as to control your Raspberry Pi device from a Windows PC if either the PuTTY or VNC Viewer apps are installed.

Moreover, the developer managed to add a bunch of other popular tool that have been requested by users lately, such as SMTube to browse YouTube videos, the Midori web browser, PulseAudio sound server, and various network tools. You should study the full list of installed packages to see what’s included in RaspEX Build 170221.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/raspex-linux-brings-ubuntu-16-10-with-lxde-desktop-to-raspberry-pi-3-and-2-sbcs-513264.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht