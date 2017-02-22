Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel, Zorin OS 12 Business Edition ships with the innovative Zorin Desktop 2.0 desktop environment that offers multiple layouts for all tastes. These means that you can make your Zorin OS 12 desktop look like macOS, GNOME 2, or Unity with a click.

In addition to the new desktop layouts, Zorin OS 12 Business Edition includes the best business and media applications, such as HomeBank financial manager, Mixxx DJ software, Kodi Media Center, PlayOnLinux for installing Windows apps and games, and the entire LibreOffice office suite, which is fully compatible with Microsoft Office.

As expected with any Linux-based operating systems that offer up-to-date components and the latest security patches, Zorin OS 12 Business Edition is safe from viruses and malware. The OS comes pre-loaded with a large number of applications that should help you be more productive.

Zorin OS 12 Business Edition also promises to run well on older computers from ten years ago, and the developers assure us that the OS has been secured with a built-in firewall to keep government agencies and advertisers away from your private data and activity. The operating system also comes with support for more than 50 languages.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-12-business-edition-launches-with-macos-unity-and-gnome-2-layouts-513166.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht