Descent OS first appeared in February 2012 as a lightweight Ubuntu derivative built around the GNOME 2 desktop environment. Back then, it was known as Descent|OS, and was quite actively developed with new features and components borrowed from the latest Ubuntu releases.

A year ago, the developer announced, after a two-year break, that he was getting ready for the next major release of the distribution, Descent OS 5.0, and prepared a first Alpha build for those who wanted to help him with the testing, but it didn’t seem like people were interested in this project anymore.

As such, earlier this morning, Brian Manderville dropped the big news that he was ceasing development of Descent OS effective immediately on both Google+ and Twitter accounts of the project. So no old or newer releases of Descent OS will be available for download anymore.

But this is not the end of the road for Brian Manderville as a Linux OS developer, as he’s happy to present its upcoming GNU/Linux distribution called Arkas OS, based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system and built around a customized, modern KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/descent-os-is-dead-arkas-os-takes-its-place-and-it-s-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-lts-513125.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht