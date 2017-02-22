Serving as a base release to the company’s enterprise offerings and equipped with all the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel from the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, Black Lab Linux 8.1 comes with up-to-date components and the latest security patches ported from Ubuntu’s repositories as of February 15, 2017.

Among the updated components included in the Black Lab Linux 8.1 release, we can mention the popular NitroShare cross-platform tool for sharing files across different operating systems and the Synergy tool for sharing a single keyboard and mouse between multiple computers.

Additionally, Black Lab Linux 8.1 comes with the latest LibreOffice 5.3 office suite, Chromium 56.0 web browser, Epiphany 3.18.10 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 45.7.0 email and news client, and a collection of great and powerful desktop environments, including Unity, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, and MATE.

Black Lab Linux 8.1 is available for free for all users running the Black Lab Linux 8.0 operating system, but it’s not bug-free, as the developers inform us that users will need to type “custom” (without quotes) in the username field on the login screen and hit the Enter key twice to access the live session (only affects the MATE and Xfce editions).

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/black-lab-linux-8-1-out-now-with-libreoffice-5-3-it-s-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-lts-513119.shtml

