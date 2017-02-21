Canonical Outs Snapcraft 2.27 Snap Creator Tool for Ubuntu 16.10 & Ubuntu 16.04

The Snap format is becoming more and more popular for Ubuntu, but also for various other GNU/Linux operating systems that decided to adopt the universal binary format developed by Canonical, so Snapcraft being the tool to create these Snaps, it is always getting new features and important improvements.

Snapcraft 2.27 is here a little over two weeks after the release of Snapcraft 2.26, and it couldn’t be possible without the great work of many contributors, including Colin Watson, Marco Trevisan, John Lenton, Kit Randel, and Loïc Minier. New in this release are a bunch of enhancements that promise to speed up the iteration and development.

The developers also note the fact that delta uploads have been disabled by default in Snapcraft 2.27, but you can enable them using the DELTA_UPLOADS_EXPERIMENTAL=1 environment variable. Snapcraft 2.28 should be the first release to make delta uploads ready for production use, but until then, the feature is considered unstable.

Among other improvements, we can mention that Snapcraft 2.27 now lets developers build classic confined Snaps with either the “cleanbuild” command or the Launchpad builder, build on other LXD remotes using the “snapcraft cleanbuild –remote my-remote” command, and simplify set up of the environment via new “apps” entry.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-snapcraft-2-27-snap-creator-tool-for-ubuntu-with-faster-iteration-513058.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht