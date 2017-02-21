What’s budgie-remix 16.04.2, you may wonder? Well, as Ubuntu Budgie did not yet have a stable release, and because many people are still using the distro on their PCs with its previous name (budgie-remix), the developers updated it to be based on the recently released Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system.

Being based on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, which inherits the newer Linux 4.8 kernel and an updated graphics stack based on Mesa 12.0 3D Graphics Library from Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), budgie-remix 16.04.2 comes equipped with its HWE kernel and graphics stack, as well as the latest Budgie 10.2.9 desktop environment.

Another novelty introduced in the budgie-remix 16.04.2 release is the enablement by default of Appindicators, which enables various indicators supported by Ubuntu Linux to be displayed in the system tray area of the Budgie desktop. Newcomers to this OS will also find the latest budgie-welcome app to help them get started faster.

Apart from numerous updated packages and all the latest security patches imported from the Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) repositories, budgie-remix 16.04.2 includes a tool that lets users choose their favorite web browser, if they are supported by Ubuntu, of course.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/budgie-remix-16-04-2-comes-equipped-with-the-hwe-kernel-from-ubuntu-16-04-2-lts-513079.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht