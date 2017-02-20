Linux Kernel 4.10 Released With New Features And Updated Drivers

Linus Torvalds has finally released Linux kernel 4.10. The latest release is a result of seven weeks of hard work and 13,000 commits. Kernel 4.10 features improvements to AMDGPU DRM and Nvidia DRM driver, better hardware support, initial Intel Graphics Virtualization Technology support, etc. You can go ahead and grab kernel 4.10 from kernel.org. Well, as expected, Linux boss Linus Torvalds has released Linux kernel 4.10 after rolling out eight release candidates. The latest release comes loaded with lots of improved hardware support and some new features.

In his release announcement, Linus writes how Linux kernel 4.10 didn’t end up being as small as it initially looked. Just like everybody else, Linus expected a smaller 4.10 release after releasing Linux kernel 4.9, the biggest ever kernel release in terms of commits. Specifically, Linux kernel 4.10 is a result of 13,000 commits, excluding the merges.

“It’s been quiet since rc8, but we did end up fixing several small issues, so the extra week was all good,” Linus adds in his announcement post. Linus urges you to go and try out the latest kernel and verify if all is good.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-kernel-4-10-released-new-features/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht