According to the Zesty Zapus release schedule, February 16 marks both the Feature Freeze and Debian Import Freeze stages of development for Ubuntu 17.04, which means that application developer are no longer allowed to push new features to the upcoming operating systems, but only bugfix releases of their packages that address critical bugs.

Iain Lane informs developers who still have some exciting new features that need to be submitted to the proposed repositories of Ubuntu 17.04 that they can go ahead and read the Feature Freeze Exception Process page on the Ubuntu wiki to familiarize themselves with the entire process.

Next week is another important step in the development cycle of Zesty Zapus, as the first Beta version will be released, but only for opt-in flavors like Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu Kylin, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Kubuntu, and eventually Ubuntu Studio, which did not participate in the Alpha milestone.

After the Beta 1 release, the Ubuntu 17.04 operating system will get its Final Beta milestone, which is also the last step before the final release is unleashed worldwide on April 13. The Final Beta is coming next month on March 23, and Final Freeze is set for April 6, when an internal Release Candidate (RC) version could land too.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-has-entered-feature-freeze-beta-lands-february-23-513023.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht