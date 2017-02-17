Here’s a sneak peek at LibrePlanet 2017: Register today!

In just six weeks, on March 25 & 26, 2017, free software hackers, lawyers, activists, students, educators, librarians, and community organizers will gather at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to explore the roots of software freedom. Will YOU be there?

Don’t delay: Register today to ensure that you will attend LibrePlanet 2017: The Roots of Freedom. Remember, FSF members and students attend gratis.

Hundreds of people from across the planet will gather at LibrePlanet 2017: The Roots of Freedom at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This year’s conference speakers will examine the foundations of software freedom and the ideas and projects they inspired.

Four keynote speakers will anchor the event. Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty program of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, will kick things off on Saturday morning by sharing how technologists can enlist in the growing fight for civil liberties. On Saturday night, Free Software Foundation president Richard Stallman will present the Free Software Awards and discuss pressing threats and important opportunities for software freedom.

Day two will begin with Cory Doctorow, science fiction author and special consultant to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, revealing how to eradicate all Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) in a decade. The conference will draw to a close with Sumana Harihareswara, leader, speaker, and advocate for free software and communities, giving a talk entitled “Lessons, Myths, and Lenses: What I Wish I’d Known in 1998.”

Each year at LibrePlanet, we gather software developers, activists, policy experts, and computer users to share accomplishments, learn skills, and address challenges to software freedom. Newcomers are always welcome, and LibrePlanet 2017 will feature programming for a broad range of experience levels, including students.

Source: https://www.fsf.org/blogs/community/heres-a-sneak-peek-at-libreplanet-2017-register-today

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht