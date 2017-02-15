New Android trojan mimics user clicks to download dangerous malware

Android users have been exposed to a new malicious app imitating Adobe Flash Player that serves as a potential entrance for many types of dangerous malware. The application, detected by ESET security software as Android/TrojanDownloader.Agent.JI, tricks its victims into granting it special permissions in the Android accessibility menu and uses these to download and execute additional malware of the attackers’ choice.

According to our analysis, the trojan targets devices running Android, including the latest versions. It is distributed via compromised websites – adult video sites, but also via social media. Under the pretense of safety measures, the websites lure users into downloading a fake Adobe Flash Player update. If the victim falls for the legitimate-looking update screen and runs the installation, they have more deceptive screens to look forward to.

The next phony screen pops up following successful installation, claiming “too much consumption of energy” and urging the user to turn on a fake “Saving Battery” mode. Like most malicious pop ups, the message won’t stop appearing until the victim gives in and agrees to enable the service. This opens the Android Accessibility menu, showing a list of services with accessibility functions. Among the legitimate ones, a new service (created by the malware during installation) named “Saving battery” appears. The service then requests permissions to Monitor your actions, Retrieve window content and Turn on Explore by Touch – all crucial for future malicious activity, enabling the attacker to mimic the user’s clicks and select anything displayed on their screen.

Source: http://www.welivesecurity.com/2017/02/14/new-android-trojan-mimics-user-clicks-download-dangerous-malware/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht