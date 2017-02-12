As the Escuelas Linux developers have explained, Escuelas Linux 5.1 ships with so many changes that it’s hard to list them all in a single story. However, we think that the best new feature of this major update is the ability for users to customize the Escuelas Linux desktop as they see fit. The default desktop environment remains the lightweight Enlightenment ported from the Bodhi Linux distribution.

Escuelas Linux 5.1 comes with many of the latest open source applications, including but not limited to the LibreOffice 5.3, FreeOffice 2016 and OnlyOffice office suites, Rosa Media Player, LibreCAD CAD application, Openshot video editor, Minetest Minecraft game, LiveCode cross-platform rapid app development runtime environment, as well as GeoGebra free dynamic mathematics software.

While Mozilla Firefox is the default web browser, the popular Google Chrome, Chromium, and Vivaldi browsers are also included by default. Under the hood, Escuelas Linux 5.1 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), but the developers made it easier for users to update to the latest Linux 4.9 kernel series.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/escuelas-linux-5-1-officially-released-with-libreoffice-5-3-and-vivaldi-browser-512801.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht