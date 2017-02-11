Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Has Been Delayed Once Again, Should Land on Monday Now

Canonical announced today that they are not ready to release the long-anticipated Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system because there are still some minor issues that need to be addressed.

By our count, this is the third time Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS is delayed, and it now looks like it will arrive on Moday at the latest, if no other issues are discovered until then, of course. Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS will be the second point release of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) series and it’s the first to come with a HWE (Hardware Enablement) stack from Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), which means that it will use its Linux 4.8 kernel and graphics stack.

In a follow-up message, Adam Conrad explained that there won’t be PowerPC (PPC) ISO images for the Ubuntu MATE and Lubuntu flavors, due to lack of a PowerPC HWE kernel as Canonical plans on depricating support for this architecture soon. PPC users are recommended to install Ubuntu 16.04 LTS using either the 16.04.0 or 16.04.1 ISO images, but they won’t be able to use the new Linux 4.8 kernel on these platforms.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-alpha-1-released-for-opt-in-flavors-ships-with-linux-kernel-4-9-511397.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht