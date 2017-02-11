Canonical announced a few hours ago the availability of a new security update for the Raspberry Pi 2 kernel packages of the Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) operating system, which patches a total of five newly discovered vulnerabilities.

If you’re using Ubuntu 16.10 on a Raspberry Pi 2 device, you are urged to update the kernel package to version linux-image-4.8.0-1024-raspi2 4.8.0-1024.27, which is now available for installation in the stable software repositories of the operating system. To update, simply run the “sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade” command in a terminal emulator.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/five-new-linux-kernel-vulnerabilities-patched-in-ubuntu-16-10-for-raspberry-pi-2-512823.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht