The UBports project is well known among members of the Ubuntu Phone community, as they are porting Canonical’s Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system to a bunch of devices that are a lot more popular than what Canonical currently offers.

For example, UBports allows you to install Ubuntu Touch on smartphones like OnePlus One and Nexus 5, and it will soon be supported on Nexus 10, Optimus L90, Nexus 6, Oneplus X, and many other widely-used smartphones and tablets.

Canonical and UBports will be present at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, between February 27 and March 2, to showcase the Ubuntu mobile OS on Fairphone 2 devices.

The Fairphone is a very special device, an ethical and module product that can be repaired by the user to prolong its life. And now, with Ubuntu Touch on top, it just becomes a strong alternative to Android.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubports-community-successfully-ports-canonical-s-ubuntu-os-to-the-fairphone-2-512737.shtml

Submittrd by: Arnfried Walbrecht