If you’re using the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system on your personal computer, we’d like to inform you today about the latest software updates that arrived in the distro’s repositories during last week and the first days of this one.

According to openSUSE’s Douglas DeMaio latest report, it would appear that a total of six snapshots have been published since last time we told you what goodies arrived for Tumbleweed, and they brought even more of the latest GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.

For example, the operating system is now powered by Linux kernel 4.9.7, and users have also received the latest NetworkManager 1.6.0, NetworkManager-applet 1.4.4, GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 6.3.1, Mercurial 4.1, Wine 2.1, Epiphany 3.22.6, Krita 3.1.2.1, Snapper 0.4.3, GStreamer 1.10.3, as well as Vulkan 1.0.39.1.

It also looks like there’s the new VirtualBox 5.1.14 update that adds support for the latest Release Candidate of the Linux 4.10 kernel, and cups-filters 1.13.3, fprintd 0.7.0, xauth 1.0.10, xconsole 1.0.7, xkeyboard-config 2.20, hxtools 20170114, isl 0.18, libpinyin 1.7.0, sgml-skel 0.7.1, and many YaST2 packages have landed as well.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/opensuse-tumbleweed-users-get-linux-4-9-7-gcc-6-3-1-wine-2-1-and-new-vulkan-512779.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht