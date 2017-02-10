Linux kernel 3.18.48 LTS is here and is the last in the series, which was marked for a January 2017 extinction since mid-April last year. According to the appended shortlog, the new patch changes a total of 50 files, with 159 insertions and 351 deletions.

It brings an updated networking stack with Bluetooth, Bridge, IPv4, IPv6, CAIF, and Netfilter improvements, a couple of x86 fixes, and a bunch of updated USB, SCSI, ATA, media, GPU, ATM, HID, MTD, SPI, and networking (Ethernet and Wireless) drivers.

Of course, this being the last maintenance update in the series, you are urged to move to a newer LTS branch, such as Linux kernel 4.9 or 4.4, which are far more secure and performant than Linux 3.18 was.

But Linux 3.18 appears to be used by Google and other vendors on a bunch of Android-powered devices, and even some Chromebooks use Linux kernel 3.18 on Chrome OS, If you still want to use the Linux 3.18 kernel, at least please upgrade to version 3.18.48 as soon as possible.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-3-18-reaches-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-9-or-4-4-512755.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht