Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 is now the latest software version for any officially supported Ubuntu-powered device, but it’s a small hotfix that only addresses three issues reported by users since OTA-14 and updates the oxide-qt web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin) to version 1.19.7 to address some security flaws.

The rest of the bugfixes implemented in Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 are an issue with the front camera being inverted on BQ Aquaris E5 (Vegeta) devices, a problem with the web browser on Ubuntu Tablets were the device was suspended when playing video or audio. as well as other issues that wouldn’t allow users to access certain web pages.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 was pushed to the stable channel as a phased upgrade, but, according to Łukasz Zemczak, it will take less then a day to roll out to all users on all devices, which include BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris E5, BQ Aquaris M10, BQ Aquaris M10 HD, Meizu PRO 5, Meizu MX4, Nexus 4, and Nexus 7.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-15-has-been-officially-released-for-ubuntu-phones-and-tablets-512689.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht