Lenovo’s Windows 10 contenders: New pro laptops even include ThinkPad for VR

One of three new ThinkPad Windows 10 mobile workstations from Lenovo is just for virtual-reality content creators.

To help creators meet the expected growing demand for VR content, Lenovo has released its new mobile ThinkPad P71 workstation. The unit has Oculus, HTC, and Nvidia certifications, and it’s powered by Intel’s Xeon E3-v6 processors for mobile, while its GPU options max out at Nvidia’s Quadro 5000.

The 17-inch laptop weighs in at a hefty 7.6lb (3.4kg), coming with 64GB RAM and four storage devices with up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 4K UHD display with the option to switch to a FHD touch display and dual-fan cooling.

Lenovo is also tipping in two new 15-inch ThinkPad models. The ThinkPad P51s is over half a pound lighter than its predecessor, making it the lightest and thinnest mobile workstation ever built by Lenovo’s ThinkPad brand. The model weighs 4.3lb (1.95kg) and is 0.79 inches (20.2mm) thick, featuring a 15.6-inch 4K UHD IPS display with optional FHD touchscreen.

The cheapest of the three is the ThinkPad P51s, which goes on sale in March from $1,049. The pricier ThinkPad P51 and P71 will arrive a month later, and will start at $1,399 and $1,849, respectively.

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/lenovos-windows-10-contenders-new-pro-laptops-even-include-thinkpad-for-vr/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht