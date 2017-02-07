Just like Linux kernel 4.9.8, the Linux 4.4.47 LTS kernel is here only two days after its previous point release, in this case Linux kernel 4.4.46 LTS, and according to the appended shortlog, it’s yet another small patch that changes a total of 22 files, with 141 insertions and 55 deletions. The patch includes only networking improvements, both for core networking and the drivers stack.

As mentioned before, Linux kernel 4.4.47 LTS is all about networking changes with various improvements to the Mellanox, Broadcom, and Renesas Ethernet drivers (memory leak fixes), the Broadcom BCM63xx PHY driver, the Realtek RTL8152/RTL8153 USB Ethernet driver, and a couple of other USB drivers. On the other hand, the networking stack was updated with AX.25, IPv4, IPv6, Open vSwitch, Bridge, and DSA (Distributed Switch Architecture) changes.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-4-47-lts-improves-mellanox-renesas-and-broadcom-ethernet-drivers-512620.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht