This promises to be great fun! I’m going to be combining two of my favorite things: Kali GNU/Linux software and various models of Raspberry Pi hardware. I have been looking forward to doing this since I first heard that there was a Kali Linux installation image for the Raspberry Pi.

The general information about Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi is included in the Kali Linux Official Documentation. It describes two general concepts of putting Kali on a Pi, either using a pre-built installation image, or by creating a custom build. I will stick to the pre-built version for the time being, but I am sorely tempted to make a custom build of Kali with the i3 desktop for the Raspberry Pi.

If all goes well with the pre-built installation, I am very likely to do that.

The installation images are available on the Offensive Security ARM Images Downloads area, where you will find custom images not only for the Raspberry Pi, but for a variety of other ARM SBC systems (Beaglebone, BananaPi, etc.) and even ARM-powered Chromebooks from HP, Samsung and Acer. The really exciting news for me, though, is that there are images not only for the Pi 2/3, but also for the original Pi.

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/kali-linux-on-the-raspberry-pi-3-2-1-and-zero/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht