GIMP 2.8.20 is now the latest and most advanced version of the popular and powerful image editor that comes pre-installed on numerous Linux-based operating systems. It comes approximately six and a half months after the previous point release of the stable GIMP 2.8 series, namely GIMP 2.8.18.

There are many bug fixes, translation updates, and various other under-the-hood improvements implemented in the new GIMP 2.8 version, but those that caught our attention are better saving to existing .xcf.gz and .xcf.bz files without them being too large, and better visibility of slider handles when using dark themes.

Stylus tablet support was also enhanced in GIMP 2.8.20 so it works correctly when crossing the edge of a dock if using the Multi-Window mode, which is enabled by default for the GIMP 2.8 series. Users will also be happy to know that toggling of the Color Picker mode of the Paint tools was made more robust.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/gimp-2-8-20-open-source-image-editor-released-for-linux-macos-and-windows-512545.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht