The Calculate Linux Desktop Cinnamon (CLDC) flavor has been released today at the request of many users for the latest Calculate Linux 17 stable series of the GNU/Linux distribution, which was announced last year on December 30 with the Xfce, KDE, and MATE desktop environments, as well as three Server editions and a Linux Scratch one.

Considering the fact that Calculate Linux 17 doesn’t ship with a GNOME flavor, we can’t blame fans of the Gentoo-based OS for requesting a Cinnamon spin, which pretty much resembles the modern GNOME 3 desktop because it’s a fork of it. Of course, Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon features a great collection of GNOME 3 apps and tools.

Taking a closer look under the hood of the Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon edition, we can notice it includes the Cinnamon 3.2.7 desktop environment with the Nemo 3.2.0 file manager, Mozilla Firefox 50.1 as default web browser, the LibreOffice 5.2.3.3 office suite, GIMP 2.8.14 image editor, and Rhythmbox 3.4.1 music player.

The Pidgin 2.11 multi-protocol instant messager, Totem (Videos) 3.20.1 video player, Evolution 3.20.5 email, groupware and calendar client, along with various other common tools from the GNOME 3.20 Stack, are also pre-installed in the new Cinnamon flavor of Calculate Linux 17.

The developer informs those who want to use the Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon spin in combination with Calculate Directory Server (CDS) that the former will inherit all the server settings automatically without the need for any kind of system administration-related tasks.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/gentoo-based-calculate-linux-17-os-now-has-a-cinnamon-spin-and-it-looks-great-512539.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht