Privacy-focused Linux-based operating system Tails 3.0 will drop 32-bit processor support

If you find yourself needing an operating system that respects your privacy, you cannot go wrong with Tails. The live Linux-distro can be run from a DVD which is read-only, meaning there is less of a chance of files being left behind. Heck, Edward Snowden famously used it to protect himself when shining a light on the overreaching US government.

Unfortunately for some users, Tails will soon not work on their computers. The upcoming version 3.0 of the operating system is dropping 32-bit processor support. While a decline in compatibility is normally a bad thing, in this case, it is good. You see, because there are so few 32-bit Tails users, the team was wasting resources by supporting them. Not to mention, 64-bit processors are more secure too.

True, some 32-bit computers are still working perfectly fine for their owners, but the time to upgrade is now. Look, even those crappy $200 laptops found at stores like Best Buy have 64-bit processors and should out-perform decades-old 32-bit only machines. Thankfully the Tails team is giving advanced notice so the paltry amount of impacted users can prepare — June 13, 2017 is the targeted Tails 3.0 release date.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/02/03/tails-3-32-bit-processor/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht