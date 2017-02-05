ODBC Driver 13.1 for Linux and Mac released

Microsoft announced the release of ODBC Driver 13.1 for Linux (Ubuntu, RedHat and SUSE) which enables access to SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and Azure SQL DW from any C/C++ application on Linux.

New features are the BCP API Support where you can use functions through the ODBC driver on Linux. There is support for user defined KeyStoreProvider for Always Encrypted,

so you can now user defined/created AE Column Master Key keystore providers. New Ubuntu 16.10 support with a package developed for Ubuntu 16.10 to ensure an apt-get install experience. It has also dependency on the platform unixODBC Driver Manager instead of the custom unixODBC-utf16 Driver Manager, this avoids conflicts with applications/software that depends on the platform unixODBC Driver Manager.

Source: https://mspoweruser.com/odbc-driver-13-1-linux-mac-released/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht