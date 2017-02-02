Ubuntu kernel manager Leann Ogasawara is reporting today, January 31, 2017, that her team recently identified a serious boot regression on AArch64 (ARM64) hardware, and it could take a few more days for the developers to patch the issue, which will require them to push new versions of the Linux kernel and other related packages.

As such, they’ve requested an extension for Ubuntu 16.04.2’s release, and Canonical’s Adam Conrad was quick to inform the community about the delay. This would be the second time Canonical is delaying the launch of Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and users should now expect to download the new ISOs or upgrade existing installations after February 9.

A few weeks ago, when Canonical delayed the release of Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS for the first time, we reported on the changes and new features it would bring. On this occasion, we’d like to remind you that this second point release is shipping with up-to-date internals backported from Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak).

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-16-04-2-lts-delayed-until-february-9-due-to-serious-boot-regression-512445.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht