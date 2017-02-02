Ubuntu users are being urged to update their operating systems to address a handful of recently patched OpenSSL vulnerabilities which affect Ubuntu and its derivatives.

Developers with Canonical, the company that oversees the Linux distribution, announced the updates on Tuesday, encouraging users to install the latest OpenSSL package versions depending on which distribution they’re running.

The updates resolve several of the vulnerabilities fixed by the cryptographic library OpenSSL last Thursday.

The update also fixes an issue in which OpenSSL used “undefined behavior when performing pointer arithmetic,” and another in which it incorrect handled certain warning alerts. A remote attacker could exploit both vulnerabilities and cause a denial of service, according to Ubuntu’s advisory.

Source: https://threatpost.com/latest-ubuntu-update-includes-openssl-fixes/123513/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht