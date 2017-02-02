Canonical Releases Snapcraft 2.26 Snap Creator Tool for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, 16.10

Snappy is Canonical’s application sandboxing and distribution framework and Snap is a universal binary format designed to allow devs to distribute their apps across multiple Linux-based operating systems without having to create a special package for each distro. Snapcraft is the tool to build the Snap packages.

The latest version, Snapcraft 2.26, comes approximately two weeks after the release of version 2.25 and promises to introduce a bunch of new features, such as support for GUI (Graphical User Interface) in Snaps, a new plugin directory location, support for snapcraft.yaml in a Snap directory, as well as support for go-packages.

Snapcraft 2.26 also removes the snapd “submodule,” makes sure snap.yaml is desktop free, implements proper error colors for login failures to the Snappy Store, fixes sso_host for developer single sign-on (SSO), adds support for gradle and gradlew to the Gradle plugin, and introduces the use of an XDG directory for sources.

Among other noteworthy features implemented in the Snapcraft 2.26 release, we can mention support for adding Ubuntu users to sudoers on every ADT platform for tests, multi-arch support for stage packages, the ability to preserve symlinks to directories for sources, and support for the Python plugin to download all required packages with a single command.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-snapcraft-2-26-snap-creator-tool-with-gui-support-in-snaps-512453.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht