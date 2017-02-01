CentOS developer and maintainer Johnny Hughes announced the immediate availability of the latest CentOS 7.3 (1611) GNU/Linux operating system for the 32-bit (i386) hardware architecture.

If some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions have started dropping support for 32-bit (i686/x86) installations or plan to do so in the near future, many are still installable on older computers from 10 years ago.

CentOS 7.3 (1611) is the latest addition to the list of 32-bit supported Linux-based operating systems, thanks to a group of hard working people from the CentOS AltArch SIG initiative trying to create alternative architecture support for CentOS Linux.

The good news, however, is that today’s release of CentOS 7.3 (1611) Linux distro for 32-bit hardware architectures also comes with a couple of Live ISO images bundled with the GNOME and KDE desktop environments.-

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/centos-7-3-1611-linux-distro-now-available-for-32-bit-i386-architectures-512400.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht