Ubuntu 17.04 “Zesty Zapus” Alpha 2 Released, ISO And Torrent Files Available

You might be knowing that Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha 1 was scheduled to arrive on December 29. But, as the developers were busy due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, they canceled the first Alpha and planned to release the next Alpha.

Now, Canonical has released the second and final Alpha of Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus. You might find the naming a little absurd as it’s just the first Alpha. Well, this is how things are.

For the Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha 2 release, the participating flavors are Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Budgie. Notably, this release marks the first Budgie testing snapshot after it became an official Ubuntu flavor.

Ubuntu 17.04 comes loaded with many software updates that are ready for testing. Also, these builds are powered by Linux kernel 4.9.

Specifically, Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 Alpha 2 ships with GNOME 3.22 and Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 ships with Budgie 10.2.9.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-17-04-alpha-2/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht