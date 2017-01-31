Canonical announced the availability of the LXD 2.8 pure-container hypervisor designed from the ground up to let users run unmodified Linux-based operating systems and apps with virtual machine-style operations faster than anything else on the market.

LXD 2.8 comes approximately one month after the previous maintenance update, and while it’s mostly a bugfix release that patches a total of 45 issues reported by users lately, it includes a bunch of interesting improvements and new additions, such as the ability to use Weblate for its translations.

It also implements proper reporting of virtual LAN (VLAN) device types to the API (Application Programming Interface) and client, allows unprivileged users to run the dnsmasq instance that LXD uses to manage bridges, and adds support for the client to display the date when an LXC image was last used.

LXD 2.8 also makes exec sessions that are killed by a signal to report the respective signal number as part of their exit code and delivers an initial rewrite of the Go client API, which contains a brand-new API module with all REST API definitions. Check out the changelog attached below for details about all the bugs fixed in this release.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-announces-lxd-2-8-pure-container-hypervisor-for-ubuntu-16-04-and-14-04-512279.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht