Canonical released both Mozilla Firefox 51.0.1 and Thunderbird 45.7.0 to the stable channels of Ubuntu 12.04 LTS (Precise Pangolin), Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), allowing users to enjoy the latest new features and security improvements that landed in these updates.

Mozilla Firefox 51.0 already received its first minor security update, versioned 51.0.1, which made the multiprocess incompatibility to correctly register with various add-ons, as well as to fix geolocation support on Windows systems.

On the other hand, the Mozilla Thunderbird 45.7.0 email and news client is a bugfix and security release that attempts to improve the message preview pane with support for renaming or moving of IMAP folders, and fixes the “Move To” button on the “Search Messages” panel.

In Thunderbird 45.7, Mozilla’s developers also made it possible for the built-in Calendar to accept or decline email invitations from email messages that are being stored in the same folder, as well as to finally display recipients for emails sent to “undisclosed recipients,” which was broken since Thunderbird 38.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/mozilla-firefox-51-0-1-and-thunderbird-45-7-land-in-all-supported-ubuntu-oses-512335.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht