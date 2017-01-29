Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Ubuntu-based distro now available with updated kernel and new theme

There are so many Linux distributions nowadays, that it can be hard to be excited by them. Linux Mint, for example, releases too many versions of its operating system; news of an update can become rather ho-hum. Major Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu and Fedora, remain exciting, however.

Some smaller Linux-based operating systems are still worthy of attention, however, and one such distro is Bodhi. Based on Ubuntu, the lightweight OS is very unique thanks to the Moksha desktop environment. Because of its familiarity, that DE makes Bodhi a smart choice for Windows users looking to switch to Linux. Today, Bodhi reaches version 4.1.0.

While this update isn’t chock full of major changes, the bug fixes alone are worth the upgrade. The new theme might only be superficial, but I think it looks quite sharp.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/01/27/bodhi-linux-4-1-0-ubuntu/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht