While the Xfce flavor entered Beta testing earlier this month, the Linux Mint developers had to wait a little longer to publish the Beta version of Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena” KDE because they wanted to offer users access to the latest KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS desktop environment from the Kubuntu Backports PPA.

So basically, Xfce users had to wait for the KDE edition to be finished before they were able to download and install the new version on their PCs. Both editions benefit from the same long-term support services as the main Cinnamon and MATE editions released last year.

Based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, both the Xfce and KDE editions are powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel, along with linux-firmware 1.157.5, and include pretty much the same internals as their bigger brothers. Of course, the Xfce flavor uses the latest Xfce 4.12 desktop environment with the Whisker Menu 1.6.2.

Linux Mint 18.1 Xfce Edition also includes all in-house built applications that the Linux Mint developers are creating as part of their XApps project, such as Xed text editor, which sports a new search bar and various UI improvements, Xplayer video player with monitor blanking functionality, as well as Xviewer image viewer and Xreader document reader.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-18-1-serena-xfce-and-kde-editions-are-officially-out-download-now-512315.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht